UEFA reject Real Madrid's appeal over Mbappe, Rudiger fines

Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Ceballos are set to pay fines after UEFA has rejected Real Madrid's appeal against the disciplinary sanctions handed to them regarding player conduct.

In April, the European governing body handed Mbappe, Rudiger, and Ceballos fines of €40,000, €30,000 and €20,000, ($47,000, $35,000, $23,400) respectively, for "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" during second leg of the round-of-16 Champions League match, which Los Blancos won on penalty shootout against Atlético Madrid on March 12.

UEFA's appeal body stated that there was no such evidence to overturn the disciplinary measures issued on April 4 by their control, ethics and disciplinary body.

During the match, Mbappe was handed a yellow card after taking the ball from Marcos Llorente, who had tried to bring Rudiger down before the final penalty. After scoring, Rudiger was caught on camera showing a throat-slitting gesture at Atlético fans.

Ceballos was convicted of violating the basic rules of decent conduct after provoking fans at the Metropolitano stadium.

Rüdiger and Mbappé were also punished with a one-match ban, applicable only in case of repeat offences.

Rudiger was also involved in another incident following the incident; he threw an object at the referee, after which he was sent off during their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, which was Madrid's third defeat of the season against arch-rivals.

Madrid is set to face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.