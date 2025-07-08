Mulder-led South Africa clean sweep Zimbabwe with innings defeat

South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy (third from left) celebrates dismissing Zimbabwe's Takudzwanashe Kaitano (not pictured) during the third day of their second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 8, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder’s record-breaking 367-run knock remained in the spotlight, while Corbin Bosch’s four-wicket haul in the second innings, steered South Africa to an innings and 236 runs victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test here at the Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

The victory helped South Africa to clean sweep the two-match series 2-0 as they had also registered a dominant 328-run triumph in the series opener, played at the same venue.

The home side resumed their second innings from 51/1, still trailing by 405 runs as South Africa enforced follow-on after booking them for a meagre 170 after piling up a mammoth 626/5d.

Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Nick Welch could add 13 more runs to their overnight partnership for the second wicket as Senuran Muthusamy dismissed the former in the eighth over of the third day.

The right-handed opener made 40 off 76 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Welch, on the other hand, was involved in two crucial partnerships for the home side when he added 39 runs for the third with Sean Williams (11) and a 50-run stand with skipper Craig Ervine until eventually falling victim to Muthusamy.

He remained the top scorer for Zimbabwe in the second innings, scoring 55 off 126 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining collapse which saw Zimbabwe lose all of their remaining five wickets for just 67 runs and were consequently bundled out for a modest 220, handing a massive victory to South Africa.

Ervine offered some fightback during the collapse with his gutsy 49 off 95 deliveries, while number 11 Tanaka Chivanga made a 26-ball 22.

Bosch was the standout bowler for South Africa in the second innings, taking four wickets for 38 runs in 19 overs, followed by Muthusamy with three. Codi Yusuf bagged two, while Wiaan Mulder chipped in with one.

For his record-breaking performances, Wiaan Mulder was adjudged the Player of the Match and Player of the Series.