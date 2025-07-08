Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen to partake in training camp ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday, announced calling up five ‘additional’ players for the white-ball and pre-Bangladesh series camp in Karachi, including the senior trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

According to the cricket board, the training camp will be held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from July 9 to 15.

To participate in the training camp, national cricketers – part of the 15-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming away T20I series against Bangladesh – as well as the five additional players will report in Karachi later today.

Besides the senior trio of Babar, Rizwan and Shaheen, the five additional players include Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

“Members of Pakistan’s T20I squad will assemble in Karachi on Tuesday, while the additional players for the white-ball camp will also report the same day,” the cricket board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, ahead of the final day of the camp on July 15, Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha will hold a press conference.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Five players called up for the camp: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)