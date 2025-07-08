Renato Gaucho praises team mentality ahead of semifinal clash

Fluminense coach Renato Gaucho celebrates with Hercules after the match against Al Hilal in FIFA Club World Cup on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

Fluminense have relished their role as underdogs ahead of Tuesday's semifinal against Chelsea, and manager Renato Gaucho appreciated the team's mentality that has propelled the Brazilian side to an incredible run.

The 62-year-old Renato has changed the club from relegation battlers to giant-killers in just three months, and the team recently knocked out Champions League runners-up Inter Milan in the round of 16 and Al Hilal in the quarterfinals.

Renato explained that he never targeted any other club, and when he used the term ugly duckling for the financial situation of his club.

"When I say we're the ugly duckling, with all due respect to all the other clubs, I'm talking about our financial situation," Renato said.

"Fluminense is only 10% of the financial size of these big clubs. So these big clubs have all the resources to sign the best players."

Renato believes the reason for playing the semifinal is the team's attitude, attention and hard work.

"What got Fluminense to the semifinals was exactly the attitude my team had on the pitch, their concentration, their focus and the hard work of the whole team," he said.

The Brazilian showman is plotting carefully for Chelsea, describing the clash at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as "a game of chess" that will be decided by tactical discipline.

He further added that patience will be tested and mentioned that the heat is unbearable.

"It will be a game of patience. We will be careful," Renato said.

"Of course, possession will be very important, especially at 3 p.m., which is the kickoff time. The heat is unbearable! If you have to keep running after your opponent, if you don't have possession, you wear yourself out."