PCB set to boost central contract budget by 37%: reports

Pakistan cricketers pose with the trophy after winning the three-match T20I series 3-0 against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a significant increase in its budget for central contracts, raising the annual retainer pool for national cricketers by 37% to approximately Rs 1.173 billion.

According to the reports, the new central contracts, expected to be unveiled in the coming days, will now cover 30 players—an increase from 25 last year.

In contrast, the budget for men’s domestic cricket contracts may be reduced by 34%, dropping from Rs 684 million to Rs 450 million.

Meanwhile, the PCB is also expected to make notable strides in supporting women’s cricket.

The number of centrally contracted women players will rise from 16 to 24, with their collective retainer amount increasing by a remarkable 121% to Rs 69 million.

The budget for women’s domestic contracts has also seen a modest 4% hike, reaching Rs 37.2 million.

To elevate the quality of domestic cricket, the PCB will also take over management of 12 additional first-class grounds.

The board has allocated Rs 93.6 million for ground maintenance and pitch preparation, to be overseen by newly appointed staff.

Additionally, Rs 444 million has been set aside for the human resources budget, covering new appointments, salary revisions, and employee benefits.

A major chunk of the budget—Rs 6 billion—has been earmarked for ongoing infrastructure upgrades at three major venues: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Bank Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway to finalise the budget for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11. Overall, the PCB’s financial plan currently reflects a healthy surplus of Rs 2.5 billion.