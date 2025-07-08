MLB: Giants score twice in 8th to overcome Phillies

San Francisco Giants Luis Matos (Left) high fives Wilmer Flores after the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Matt Chapman shined with three hits and scored twice to lift the San Francisco Giants over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, 3-1, in the Major League Baseball (MLB) clash Monday night.

Orion Kerkering (5-4) started the Giants' eighth inning by hitting Willy Adames with a pitch. Following that, Chapman's single helped Adames to reach third and Wilmer Flores to load the bases.

The Giants then scored twice on out-producing ground balls by Casey Schmitt and Jung Hoo Lee, plating the difference-making runs.

Schmitt played for the Giants following a 10-game absence after being hit by a pitch on June 25.

Tyler Rogers (4-2), who allowed a leadoff single to Kyle Schwarber in the top of the eighth, was credited with the win. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his 14th save.

Ryan Walker pitched a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Landen Roupp pitched for five innings for the Giants, allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The Phillies levelled the score at one each in the fifth against Roupp, which was their only run against him.

Cristopher Sanchez allowed one run and seven hits. He walked one and struck out eight in the seven innings he pitched for the Phillies.

Chapman led the game with more hits than anyone else with his double and two singles. The three-hit game was his third of the season.

Phillies Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA) will start against Giants Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68) on Tuesday.