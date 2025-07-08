Virat Kohli says 'only India-Pakistan matches replicate Wimbledon pressure'

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma on day eight of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. - AFP

Former India captain Virat Kohli has shared a unique comparison between the pressure of playing cricket in front of packed stadiums and witnessing live action at Centre Court during Wimbledon.

Kohli believes that the iconic tennis venue, with its proximity to the crowd and intense point-by-point pressure, can be more intimidating than even the biggest cricket matches — barring a few exceptions like India vs Pakistan at a World Cup.

Kohli was present at the Men’s Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia’s Alex de Minaur on Monday — marking his first public appearance since the tragic Bengaluru stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s IPL title celebrations.

Speaking to Star Sports’ Vijay Amritraj on the sidelines of the Wimbledon event, former India captain Virat Kohli shared his thoughts on handling pressure in cricket compared to tennis.

“It’s a lot of pressure because there are so many people in the stadium. But I’d say it’s not as intimidating as Centre Court because of how far the fans are from you," Kohli said.

"When we’re batting, you can zone out — you don’t hear the cheers, boos, or comments directly. That only happens when you’re fielding near the boundary. But even then, the pressure isn’t solely on your individual skill at every moment," he added.

The right-handed batter further elaborated on the intensity of tennis and expressed his admiration for the players.

“Here [in tennis], everything rides on each point. One moment can change the game. The pressure these guys handle, especially at Centre Court, must be immense. I have immense respect for tennis players — the composure, fitness, and mental strength they show is truly remarkable,” he stated,

The former Indian captain admitted that the closest cricket comes to that level of intensity is during “peak” fixtures like India-Pakistan clashes in the World Cup.

“It can only be replicated in high-stakes matches like an India-Pakistan World Cup game or a semifinal or final, where your legs are literally shaking from pressure. These tennis players probably feel that pressure from the quarterfinal stage onward,” he said.

Known for thriving in high-pressure encounters, the 36-year-old has an impressive record in big games, especially against Pakistan. In ODI World Cups, he has scored 209 runs against them at an average of 52.25.

In the Champions Trophy, he has amassed 224 runs at a staggering average of 112, while in T20Is, he has scored 312 runs at a strike rate of 132.76.

Kohli recently retired from T20 internationals after delivering a Player of the Match performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

He also announced his Test retirement earlier this year in May, though he is set to continue in ODIs. However, India are not scheduled to play any 50-over matches until October.

For the unversed, India and Pakistan have met 136 times in ODIs, with Pakistan leading the rivalry with 73 wins, while India have won 58.

In T20Is, India hold a dominant record with 10 wins in 13 matches, compared to Pakistan’s three victories.