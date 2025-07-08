'I absolutely love Wasim Akram': former Indian cricketer showers praise

Wasim Akram working for Fox Sports befo day two of the Men's First Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium on December 15, 2023 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa has expressed deep admiration for Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, lauding the left-arm pacer's extraordinary control and mastery over the ball.

In a recent interview, Uthappa reminisced about watching Akram in action, marveling at how effortlessly the "Sultan of Swing" manipulated the ball with minute finger adjustments.

“Wasim Akram was too skillful. He was nuts! Just as he was ambling in to bowl, he lifted his index finger off the ball and then just pushed at iI absolutely love Wasim Akramt. As the ball is coming to you, it goes away. He does such weird things with the ball. I absolutely love Wasim Akram,” Uthappa shared.

It is pertinent to mention that the former Pakistan captain remains one of the most iconic figures in world cricket.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Akram is the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history, with 502 wickets in 356 matches at an impressive average of 23.52 and an economy rate of 3.89.

In Test cricket, he bagged 414 wickets in 104 matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 23.62 and an economy rate of just 2.59.

Notably, Akram played a pivotal role in Pakistan's historic 1992 World Cup triumph.

He was named Player of the Final for his all-round brilliance—scoring a quickfire 33 off 18 balls and claiming three crucial wickets against England.

Wasim was also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 18 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 3.76.

The 59-year-old is also Pakistan’s second most successful ODI captain, with 66 wins and 41 losses in 109 matches, boasting a win percentage of 60.55.