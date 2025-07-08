Tottenham sign Japan’s Kota Takai until 2030

Kota Takai (center) of Japan in action with Boubacar Traore of Mali on July 27, 2024. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced on Tuesday the signing of Japanese international defender Kota Takai from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale.

The 20-year-old has agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him at the North London club until the summer of 2030, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Although the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed by the club, international media reports suggest that Tottenham paid approximately £5 million (around $6.82 million) for the promising centre-back.

Takai, a product of Kawasaki Frontale’s youth academy, has been highly regarded for his defensive awareness and composure on the ball. He featured in the club’s run to the final of the AFC Champions League Elite earlier this year, where they lost 2-0 to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli in May.

On the international stage, Takai has already earned four caps for Japan’s senior national team. He made his debut in a World Cup qualifier against China last September, and his inclusion in the national setup at such a young age is seen as a testament to his growing reputation.

Takai becomes the third central defender to join Tottenham this summer, following the arrival of Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split and the permanent signing of Kevin Danso from RC Lens.

After ending their 17-year trophy drought with last season’s Europa League triumph, Tottenham are looking to rebuild following a disappointing Premier League campaign in which they finished 17th.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Kota Takai... He has agreed a deal that will run until 2030,” the club stated.