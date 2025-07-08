International Umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari passes away at 41

Bismillah Jan Shinwari, Match Umpire, looks on during the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Super Six match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at Diamond Oval on January 30, 2024 in Kimberley, South Africa. - ICC

International umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari has passed away at the age of 41, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Shinwari, who had been battling an illness, was a respected figure in the global cricketing community.

A member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, Shinwari stood in 25 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 21 T20 Internationals (T20Is) during his career.

He made his international debut in December 2017, officiating an ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland in Sharjah.

In an official statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) expressed its sorrow over the passing of international umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari.

"ACB’s leadership, staff, and entire AfghanAtalan family are deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a respected member of Afghanistan’s elite umpiring panel. It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of Mr. Shinwari’s demise following an illness.

"Bismillah Jan was a great servant of Afghan cricket.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the entire Afghan cricket fraternity."

Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC ) Jay Shah expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Bismillah Jan Shinwari and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

“His contributions to the game were huge, and he will be deeply missed by the cricket community. We are profoundly saddened by this loss and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.