Orlando Magic extend Paolo Banchero contract until 2030

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero looks to drive to the basket in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Mar 8, 2024. — Reuters

The Orlando Magic officially announced on Monday that they have signed forward Paolo Banchero to a long-term extension, along with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, securing all three young stars under contract for the next five years.

The team also recently acquired sharpshooter Desmond Bane, who is signed through the 2028–29 season, and added veteran point guard Tyus Jones to strengthen their backcourt depth.

Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman expressed confidence in Banchero’s development and commitment to the franchise.

"This commitment reflects our belief in Paolo's talent, character, and desire to win at the highest level," Weltman said.

"It also reflects Paolo's belief in our organisation, our fans, and the city of Orlando. We are excited to continue this journey together."

Banchero, the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, missed 34 games early in the 2024–25 season due to an oblique injury.

However, the 22-year-old bounced back impressively, posting career-best averages of 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

His post-All-Star break performance was particularly notable, averaging 29.0 points per game and setting a franchise record with seven consecutive 25-point playoff performances, taking his game to the next level when it mattered most.

Through his first three NBA seasons, Banchero has totaled 4,432 points, the third-most in Magic history through a player’s first three years, trailing only Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

The 2022–23 NBA Rookie of the Year and a 2024 All-Star, Banchero has averaged 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over his career.