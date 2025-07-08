When will PCB confirm squad and format for West Indies tour?

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (right) plays a shot during their third ODI against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that it is in discussions with Cricket West Indies (CWI) to revise the format of the upcoming white-ball series, potentially replacing the scheduled ODIs with additional T20Is.

Speaking to the media following the announcement of Pakistan’s squad for the Bangladesh tour, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sumair Ahmad Syed revealed that talks are in the final stages and a decision is expected soon.

"As you know, we have the T20 World Cup coming up early next year, so our aim is to give the team as much T20 exposure as possible," Sumair said.

"In line with that, we are going to play against Bangladesh, and we are also pushing the West Indies to convert the matches into T20s. You will get news on this in the next 1–2 days," he added.

As per the initial schedule, Pakistan is set to play three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies on Caribbean soil.

However, the PCB is pushing to transform the 50-over matches into T20 fixtures to align with preparations for the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The PCB has stated that the squad for the West Indies tour will be announced once the series format is finalised. If ODIs remain part of the itinerary, two separate squads may be named.

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has begun ticket sales for the white-ball series, with the first T20I scheduled for July 31 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

The three-match T20I series will continue on August 2 and 3, followed by a three-match ODI series in Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12.

As part of the T20I promotion, fans can avail a special offer — two tickets for the price of one — with single ticket prices slashed by 50%. ODI ticket prices range from $8 to $175.

Despite the PCB’s proposal to convert ODIs into additional T20Is, CWI is reportedly inclined to retain the original schedule.

While an official response is still pending, sources suggest that the West Indies board is firm on sticking with the current itinerary.