Sadia retains top spot as Fatima, Aliya, Muneeba rise in latest ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the latest women’s T20I player rankings, with Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal retaining her position at the top of the bowling chart.

Sadia leads with 746 points, maintaining her dominance following consistent performances in recent matches.

There was also encouraging news for other Pakistani players. Nashra Sandhu climbed one spot to reach seventh position in the bowling rankings. Captain Fatima Sana and experienced all-rounder Nida Dar held their 38th and 33rd spots respectively.

However, Tuba Hassan and Diana Baig dropped one place each and now occupy the 53rd and 54th positions respectively.

India’s Deepti Sharma rose to second place in the bowling rankings with 738 points, pushing Australia’s Annabel Sutherland down to third.

England’s Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone are ranked fourth and fifth with 732 and 720 points, respectively.

In the batting rankings, no Pakistani player features in the top ten. However, Muneeba Ali improved by one position to reach 35th, while Nida Dar remained at 39th. Veteran batter Aliya Riaz also gained one place and now ranks 51st.

Australia’s Beth Mooney continues to lead the T20I batting rankings with 794 points. West Indies’ Hayley Matthews is second with 774, while India’s Smriti Mandhana holds third with 771 points.

Among all-rounders, Nida Dar retained sixth place with 276 points, remaining Pakistan’s highest-ranked player in the category. Fatima Sana moved up one spot to 12th position. No other Pakistani player featured in the top 40 of the all-rounder rankings.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews tops the all-rounders list with 505 points, followed by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr with 434 and India’s Deepti Sharma with 394 points.