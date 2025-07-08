Sinner advances to Wimbledon quarter-final after injured Dimitrov retires

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts as he receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during his round of 16 match against Italy's Jannik Sinner on July 7, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Top seed Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire due to a pectoral injury during their fourth-round clash on Centre Court.

Despite Sinner ultimately claiming the win with a scoreline of 3-6, 5-7, 2-2 (ret.), it was a bittersweet result for the Italian, who showed great sportsmanship in a match that ended under unfortunate circumstances.

Dimitrov had made a strong start, breaking Sinner’s serve in the opening game ending a 36-game serving streak and racing to a 2-0 lead.

The 34-year-old Bulgarian played nearly flawless tennis, taking the first set and leaving the crowd at Centre Court stunned.

The match took a turn in the second set when Sinner called for a medical timeout five games in, seemingly troubled by a knock.

However, it was Dimitrov who was visibly in discomfort due to an earlier right elbow issue and a new pectoral injury that worsened as the match progressed.

After holding serve to level the third set at 2-2, Dimitrov suddenly collapsed to the grass in pain. Tearfully, he signaled his retirement and was met with a standing ovation from the crowd as he left the court. Sinner stayed by his side, offering support to his opponent and friend.

“I don’t know what to say because he’s an incredible player,” Sinner said in his post-match remarks.

“We all saw it today. He’s been very unlucky these past couple of years. He’s a good friend of mine, and we understand each other well off the court too.”

Sinner added that Dimitrov would have deserved to progress and wished him a speedy recovery.

“If there had been a chance for him to play the next round, he would have deserved it. I don’t take this as a win at all. It’s just an unfortunate moment to witness for all of us,” Sinner said.