Here's why Hasan Ali not included in Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been excluded from the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which is set to begin on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

According to sources, Hasan’s omission is not permanent, as he is currently engaged in his County Championship stint in England.

The right-arm pacer is representing Warwickshire in the ongoing men’s Vitality Blast 2025 and is in impressive form, ranking as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 19 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 8.68.

The 31-year-old made a strong return to the national side during the recent home T20I series against Bangladesh, finishing as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul, at an economy rate of 9.53.

Sources also revealed that the selectors are expected to consider him for the white-ball series against the West Indies, scheduled for August.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series, retaining all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as captain.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan and fast bowler Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Shadab underwent successful shoulder surgery in the UK. The operation was performed on his right shoulder, which had been troubling him for some time.

Meanwhile, Rauf has been ruled out after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring injury during the San Francisco Unicorns’ recent win over the Texas Super Kings in the ongoing 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Emerging pacer Salman Mirza, who impressed with Lahore Qalandars during PSL Season 9, has received his maiden national call-up.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The T20I series will commence on July 20, followed by the second and third matches on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two sides last met in May this year, where Pakistan claimed a 3-0 whitewash at home.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh