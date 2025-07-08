'Lord’s Test will be Stokes’ biggest leadership challenge,' says former England captain

England's Ben Stokes in action during the second day of their second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Atherton on Monday described the third Test against India, starting July 10, as the biggest challenge of Ben Stokes’ captaincy career so far, stating that it remains to be seen how Stokes will lift his team after the setback.

Writing in a British publication, Atherton described the days leading up to the third Test at Lord’s, starting on July 10, as a crucial test of Stokes’ leadership, character, and resilience.

“In the three years that Ben Stokes has captained England, it is hard to think that he has faced a sterner challenge than over the next two days, as he contemplates how to lift his players for the third Test at Lord’s.

"It will be a massive test of his leadership, and his own mental and physical resilience,” Atherton wrote.

Atherton highlighted the psychological toll of the defeat at Edgbaston and pointed to Stokes’ earlier comments following England’s win at Leeds.

Atherton noted that the same recovery time is now needed not just for Stokes himself, but to refocus the entire squad.

“There was a gap of seven days between the first and second Tests. The three days that Stokes used to shut himself off from the world after Leeds for his own benefit, are essentially the days he must use now to rally his players,” he remarked.

“If he was feeling knackered after a win at Leeds and with a seven-day break, how must he have been feeling on Monday morning with the Lord’s Test just three days away?”

Atherton also called for changes to the England XI, particularly in the fast bowling department.

“I’d keep faith with the batting and freshen up the seam attack, bringing in Archer and Atkinson for Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse,” he suggested.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to begin at Lord’s on July 11.