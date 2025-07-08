PCB announces changes in team management for Bangladesh T20Is

An undated picture of former Pakistan men's cricket team's fielding coach Grant Luden. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced key changes to the team management ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to commence on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Shane McDermott has been appointed as the new fielding coach of the national team, replacing Mohammad Masroor, who parted ways with the PCB following the conclusion of the Skills Development Camp on July 4.

Masroor confirmed his departure through an emotional message on social media, expressing gratitude to the players, staff, and fans.

“Thank you to the players who trusted, the staff who supported, and the fans who believed. Behind every catch taken, every game won, was a group of men who believed,” he wrote.

“Though my chapter with the team ends here, I’ll always be a part of Pakistan cricket’s story. Thank you, Pakistan. I leave with no regrets, only pride and best wishes for what lies ahead.”

McDermott brings a wealth of international coaching experience, having previously worked with Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

In another move, the PCB has replaced strength and conditioning coach Imran Ullah with seasoned trainer Grant Luden.

Meanwhile, the board has also announced a 15-member squad for the T20I series, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha retained as captain. Vice-captain Shadab Khan and fast bowler Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Young pacer Salman Mirza, who impressed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 with Lahore Qalandars, has earned his maiden call-up to the national squad.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The T20I series will kick off on July 20, with the second and third matches scheduled for July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two teams last faced each other in May this year, with Pakistan securing a 3-0 whitewash at home.

Team management:

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Mike Hesson (head coach), Ashley Noffke (bowling coach), Muhammad Hanif Malik (batting Coach), Shane McDermott (fielding Coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ejaz (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Irtaza Komail (security manager), Dr. Wajid Ali Rafai (doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)

Series schedule in Bangladesh