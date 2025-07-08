Anderson shares winning strategy with England ahead of third Test against India

Lancashire captain and former England fast bowler James Anderson (left) celebrates a wicket with a teammate during the County Championship match against Kent at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Thursday. — X/@shawma1

LONDON: Legendary fast bowler James Anderson on Monday suggested a winning formula for England ahead of the third Test against India, starting July 10 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, by recommending that Jofra Archer be included in the playing XI.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast, Anderson said that England 'have got to' play Archer in the crucial third Test, emphasising that delaying his inclusion could be a missed opportunity.

"I think he will play. You could keep trying to build his overs up and play him later in the series, but it could be too late by then," Anderson said.

He further pointed out that Archer has been with the team since the second Test and is ready to contribute.

"He's played one game for Sussex, he was around the team at Edgbaston and bowled a bit. I just feel like you've got to play him. It’s too crucial a game not to," he added.

Anderson also advised England’s management to keep Archer’s workload in mind, expressing confidence in his readiness.

"I would have loved to see Archer play a bit more cricket, but England believe he has done enough in terms of workload. I hope he performs well," he noted.

Archer's inclusion could bring fresh energy to England’s bowling attack, which looked fatigued during the second Test, conceding 587 and 427-6 declared at Edgbaston.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum had also hinted at Archer being in contention for the third Test.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is currently tied at 1-1.

England won the first Test, while India bounced back in the second. The third Test will start on July 10 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.