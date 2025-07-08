PCB announces Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali celebrates after taking wicket during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to commence on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the T20I side, while vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Shadab underwent successful shoulder surgery in the UK. The operation was performed on his right shoulder, which had been troubling him for some time.

Meanwhile, Rauf has been ruled out after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring injury during the San Francisco Unicorns’ recent win over the Texas Super Kings in the ongoing 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Pacer Salman Mirza, who impressed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 with Lahore Qalandars, has earned a call-up to the national squad.

He claimed nine wickets in four matches at an average of 15.00 and an economy rate of 9.64.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The T20I series will kick off on July 20, followed by the second and third matches on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two teams last met in May this year, where Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh