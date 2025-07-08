Arshad Khan retained as head coach of Pakistan Champions for WCL 2025

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Arshad Khan. - PCB

Former Pakistan spinner Arshad Khan has been retained as the head coach of the Pakistan Champions ahead of the 2025 edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), scheduled to kick off later this month in Birmingham.

The announcement was made via the Pakistan Champions' official social media handles, accompanied by the caption: “He led the charge to the final in Season 1. With Arshad Khan back at the helm as Head Coach, the mission continues.”

The runners-up of the inaugural WCL season have also strengthened their squad by securing the services of former all-rounder Imad Wasim and pacer Rumman Raees.

In a significant change in leadership, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has been appointed as the new skipper, replacing Younis Khan.

Following the success of its first season last year, the WCL T20 League is set to return for its second edition during the July–August window.

The tournament features legendary players from six cricketing nations: India, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

Pakistan Champions had a remarkable campaign in the inaugural season, registering dominant wins in the group stage. Their journey began with a win over Australia, followed by a thumping victory against the West Indies.

One of the tournament's most memorable moments came when Pakistan posted a formidable 243/4 against archrivals India, later restricting them to 175/9.

Led by Younis Khan at the time, the team continued its impressive run by defeating England. Their only group stage loss came against South Africa.

However, they bounced back with a 20-run win to secure a place in the semifinals, where they once again outplayed the West Indies.

In a tightly contested final, Pakistan Champions set a target of 157 runs, but India chased it down in 19.1 overs to lift the trophy with a five-wicket win.

Looking ahead to Season 2, Pakistan Champions will face England Champions in the opening match on July 18 at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage