Iga Swiatek beats Clara Tauson to reach Wimbledon quarter final

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her round of 16 match against Denmark's Clara Tauson on July 7, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Iga Swiatek found her grass-court rhythm to surge into the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4 and 6-1 victory over 23rd seed Clara Tauson here at on court one on Monday.

The win marks Swiatek’s 12th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, making her the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2008 to reach that milestone.

The match began with three consecutive service breaks, with Swiatek struggling early, committing four double faults in her opening two service games and handing Tauson an initial advantage.

Both players then held serve to love, with Swiatek demonstrating strong net play and Tauson attempting to overpower her opponent with big hitting.

Swiatek eventually regained control, breaking Tauson again with a crisp backhand winner down the line. She held serve confidently thereafter, sealing the match in just an hour and five minutes to book her second career Wimbledon quarter-final.

Swiatek had expected a barrage of aces from Tauson, who led the women’s draw in aces coming into the match. However, it was the Polish star’s consistency and composure that proved decisive.

Reflecting on the match, Swiatek admitted to a shaky start and suggested that Tauson may not have been at her physical or mental best.

“The beginning was pretty shaky with the double faults, but I managed to play solid. I'm not sure if Clara was feeling well—she said she didn’t sleep well, and I hope she recovers soon,” Swiatek said.

She acknowledged the mental challenges players face and added with a smile, “It’s pretty amazing—this is the first time I’ve ever enjoyed London. Sorry guys... I mean, I’ve always enjoyed it. But I feel good on the court when I feel good off the court.”

Swiatek will face Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.