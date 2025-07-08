‘Too early to judge’, Australia head coach backs Sam Konstas despite failures

Australian opener Sam Konstas scored his maiden Test fifty during the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash against India in Melbourne on December 26, 2024.. - AFP

GRENADA: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday showed support for young batter Sam Konstas, stating that it is too early to judge him despite his struggles in both Tests against the West Indies.

Konstas scored 25 in the first innings of the second Test in Grenada but fell for a duck in the second.

Speaking to the media ahead of Jamaica Test, McDonald showed support towards Konstas and said he is still finding his feet.

"Four games in, eight innings — it's probably too early for anyone to judge, really," McDonald said.

"The challenges in Test cricket aren’t always about skill or technique. It’s about dealing with pressure and the moments that come with the environment. He’s still finding his feet."

McDonald noted that Konstas showed improvement in Grenada, particularly in the way he began his innings.

"It was a small step forward. In that first innings, the way he structured up his first 20-odd balls, he showed positive intent and looked more composed. Compared to the previous game, where he seemed caught between playing shots or defending, this was better."

Konstas is likely to be part of Australia A’s tour of India in late September and will be available for the opening rounds of the Sheffield Shield in October.

“There’s a great opportunity in domestic cricket at the start of the season, and there always is before any major Test series,” he said.

McDonald emphasised that this domestic window will be crucial for several contenders.

“The Australia A matches against Sri Lanka A in Darwin are also being closely watched. It’s about who steps up when the chance comes.”

McDonald reiterated that while performances on the Caribbean tour might not mirror Ashes conditions, the mental pressure of Test cricket provides valuable exposure.

“There’s been variable bounce and lateral movement here, which isn’t quite like Australian conditions — maybe Perth comes close. But I think the early Shield matches will offer a better connection to what we’ll see in the Ashes.”

McDonald confirmed that no changes expected for the final Test, which will be fast bowler Mitchell Starc’s 100th appearance in the format.

“For every top-order failure, the middle-order’s found a way, and vice versa. Yes, we’d like more runs from the top, and the players would agree. But the team has still secured dominant wins in both Tests,” he concluded.