'No new domestic structure introduced,' says PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

This collage features an undated photo of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and a photo of Team Sialkot celebrating their third Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after defeating Peshawar in Karachi on January 5, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday firmly denied reports suggesting the introduction of a new domestic cricket structure or the exclusion of Karachi from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Naqvi clarified that no changes have been made to the existing domestic framework and Karachi, a 21-time champion, will continue to participate in the premier first-class competition.

“There is no new domestic system. The existing structure remains in place,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi dismissed such reports and clarified that Karachi will be part of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“Karachi will be part of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The team has not been excluded, and reports claiming otherwise are baseless,” he clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that PCB on Monday unveiled the domestic cricket calendar for the 2025–26 season, introducing a more competitive and performance-driven structure.

The season will revolve around a revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, which will feature eight teams and begin on September 22.

The domestic season is set to start with the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on August 15, 2025, that will be held across Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Twelve regional teams have been divided into two pools for the tournament, which will consist of 31 matches. The top two sides will qualify for this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, further aligning domestic selection with merit.

The regional teams competing in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy are the same sides that participated in the previous edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

These include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, FATA, Lahore Region Blues, Hyderabad, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Multan, Quetta, D.M. Jamali, AJK and Larkana.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will include Lahore Region Whites, Sialkot, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bahawalpur and the two teams that qualify from the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

The tournament will be played in a single-league format, featuring 29 matches, with the final scheduled from November three to seven.

The domestic season will also include four departmental tournaments, the President’s Trophy (first-class), President’s Cup (one-day) and the Grade II and Grade III editions of the President’s Trophy.