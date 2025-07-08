Tim David dismisses ambitions of ODI return for Australia

Tim David plays a shot during the first T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on February 21, 2024. — AFP

Australia’s power-hitting batter Tim David has made it clear that he has no current desire to return to One Day International (ODI) cricket, affirming that his focus remains firmly on the T20 format at this stage of his career.

The 29-year-old last featured in an ODI during Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2023, when he was selected in place of the injured Glenn Maxwell, despite not having played a 50-over List A match since 2021.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, David said he has been in ongoing discussions with his coaches and mentors about his future, but reiterated that ODIs are not part of his immediate plans.

“Definitely having conversations in the background with my coaches and people that I want to talk to about my game at the moment,” David said.

“I'm not too sure, to be honest. It's not the immediate plan. We’ve got such a busy year, leading up to this T20 World Cup. The winter actually looks quite different for me this year.”

David is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title win.

However, the injury ruled him out of the playoffs and also disrupted his plans to return in the newly-launched Global Super League (GSL) with the Hobart Hurricanes.

“Initially, that was the plan, especially once the Hurricanes had a team in the GSL,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the injury and just the nature of it made it a pretty tight time schedule. I’ve probably got a couple of things that I need to tick off with the CA guys when I get over to Jamaica.”

David is expected to rejoin Australia’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against the West Indies, beginning July 20 in Jamaica.

Despite being one of the most explosive T20 finishers in world cricket and a regular in Australia’s T20 setup since 2022, David has confirmed he is not planning to play domestic List A cricket in the near future.