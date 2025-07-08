Will Jofra Archer play third Test against India?

England's Jofra Archer (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's Rohit Sharma during the third day of their first Test on February 7, 2021. — BCCI

LONDON: England fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to make his long-awaited return to Test cricket in the third Test against India, which begins on July 10 at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

According to a report, England have requested a more pace-friendly pitch at Lord’s as they look to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Edgbaston. The return of Archer and fellow pacer Gus Atkinson is expected to bolster England’s bowling attack significantly.

Speaking to the media ahead of the third Test, head coach Brendon McCullum confirmed that Archer is fully fit and likely to feature in the playing XI.

"He’ll certainly be available for selection. Jofra is looking fit, strong, and ready to go. It’s hugely exciting to have him back in the mix. We know what he’s capable of in Test cricket," McCullum said.

Archer, who made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2019, has not played in the format since February 2021 due to a series of elbow and back injuries.

McCullum also confirmed that the team has requested a livelier surface from the ground staff at Lord’s.

“It’ll be a blockbuster either way. but I think it’s going to set up for a cracker—especially if there’s plenty of life in the pitch,” he said.

Atkinson, who suffered a hamstring injury during England’s recent series against Zimbabwe, is also back in the squad after a longer-than-expected recovery.

“We need to have a good look at Gus. The bowlers have had a heavy workload, and we’ll make decisions once we get a better picture of their recovery,” McCullum concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to begin at Lord’s on July 11.