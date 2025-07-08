Islam Makhachev responds to coach Javier Mendez retirement claims

Islam Makhachev. — UFC

UFC star Islam Makhachev has responded to his coach Javier Mendez about his retirement claims, saying the latter ‘has his own opinion.'

Makhachev is one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC. He recently vacated his lightweight title and moved up to the welterweight division, and is eying a fight against the newly crowned Jack Della Maddalena for the belt. The fight is almost confirmed, but the date and venue for the bout have not been announced yet.

In a recent interview, Makhachev’s coach Mendez said that fans might not see Islam for a very long time.

“I'm anticipating we'll see Islam hopefully for maybe another three fights total. Let's see who's in the works on that, if we get by JDM,” Mendez said.

However, Makhachev has responded to his coach's claims about his retirement, saying Mendes has his own opinion.

“Javier has his opinion, Ali has his opinion – I have my opinion,” Makhachev said.

“We’re just beginning. This is a new book. We’re just beginning.”

“We will see when I’m going to fight. Madison Square Garden or Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, because still we don’t have the day. If not Madison Square Garden, I want to fight in Abu Dhabi. I don’t want to wait.”

Makhachev, who is known for his impressive 12-0 winning streak, was also challenged by newly crowned lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

However, after Makhachev’s close friend Belal Muhammad lost the welterweight title to Maddalena this past May, Makhachev decided to try for 170, and UFC announced Topuria vs. Oliveira.