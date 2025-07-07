Tony Bellew believes Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois fight will end in knockout

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go head to head during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former world champion and English professional boxer Tony Bellew believes Oleksandr Usyk will knockout Daniel Dubois between rounds eight and 12 on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, international media reported on Monday.

Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the latter came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice. However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Since then, Usyk has fought Tyson Fury twice, beating him both times and becoming the undisputed champion.

Former world champion Bellew, who lost to Usyk at cruiserweight, predicted that the fight would end in a knockout defeat of Dubois.

“Usyk is the best heavyweight in the world. He’s probably the best heavyweight of our era, there is no disputing it anymore. He’s amazing at what he does,” Bellew said.

“Dubois has been amazing. I’ve wrote him off on a number of occasions and he’s come back to prove me wrong. You’ve got to give him a shot and he’s in with a chance, but Usyk has already made him quit once so can he make him do it again?

“He (Dubois) is at a stage in his career now where he’s overcome such adversity and he’s the most confident he’s ever been.I think he’ll get stopped between rounds eight and 12.”

If Usyk secures victory, he would become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, having also held all the belts down at cruiserweight.