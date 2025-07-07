Mulder puts South Africa on brink of innings victory against Zimbabwe

South Africa's Codi Yusuf celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 7, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder’s record-shattering 367-run knock, followed by collective efforts from their bowlers, propelled South Africa nine wickets away from registering an innings victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test, underway at the Queens Sports Club.

At the stumps on the second day, Zimbabwe were 51/1, still trailing by 405 runs while following on as the hosts were bowled out for 170.

Earlier in the day, South Africa resumed their first innings from 465/4 through Mulder and Dewald Brevis and continued to dominate the hosts’ bowling unit.

The duo showed no signs of rust as they added 48 more to their overnight fifth-wicket partnership until Kundai Matigimu got rid of Brevis in the ninth over of the day. He scored 30 off 35 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Mulder was then joined by wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne for a 113-run partnership, which saw him break Hashim Amla’s record of the highest individual score in a Test innings by a South African batter.

The stand-in captain was just 34 runs away from breaking West Indies great Brian Lara’s record but opted to declare South Africa’s first innings at 626/5.

He remained the top-scorer for the touring side with a monumental 367 not out from 410 deliveries, studded with 49 fours and four sixes. Verreynne, on the other hand, made an unbeaten 42 off 62 balls.

For Zimbabwe, Matigimu and Tanaka Chivanga picked up two wickets each, while Wellington Masakadza chipped in with one scalp.

In response, Zimbabwe’s batting unit was dismantled by Prenelan Subrayen’s four-wicket haul and was thus unfolded on a meagre 170.

Experienced all-rounder Sean Williams waged a lone battle for Zimbabwe with a gutsy half-century, top-scoring with an unbeaten 83 off 94 deliveries with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Wessly Madhevere (25) was the next best run-getter for the home side after Williams.

Subrayen was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking four wickets for 42 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Wiaan Mulder and Codi Yusuf with two each, while Senuran Muthusamy and Corbin Bosch struck one apiece.

South Africa captain Mulder enforced the follow-on as Zimbabwe fell short by 456 runs.

The home side had a disappointing start to their second innings as Bosch cleaned up opening batter Dion Myers (11) in the 10th over with 31 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Nick Welch joined Takudzwanashe Kaitano in the middle for a cautious 20-run partnership for the second wicket which ensured there were no further hiccups.

Kaitano and Welch, unbeaten on 34 and six respectively, will now resume Zimbabwe’s second innings from 51/1 with a 405-run deficit to negate to avoid an innings defeat.