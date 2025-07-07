Wiaan Mulder breaks silence on surprise declaration with Lara’s record in sight

This collage of pictures shows South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara. — Zimbabwe Cricket/AFP

BULAWAYO: South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder on Monday, finally addressed the speculations surrounding his surprise declaration at Lunch on the second day of their second Test against Zimbabwe when he was batting on 367.

The 27-year-old, leading the Proteas for the first time in Test cricket, shattered several major and long-standing records with his monumental knock and also registered the highest individual score by a South African batter in Tests, surpassing Hashim Amla.

He came close to breaking West Indies great Brian Lara’s all-time record of the highest individual score, 400, in Test cricket but the all-rounder decided against it by calling for the declaration.

His decision surprised the cricketing world, including fellow South Africans Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi, who suggested that he should have batted for a few more overs after Lunch.

Mulder eventually put an end to the chatter, while speaking at the end of the second day’s play, reaffirming that he intentionally let Brian Lara keep the all-time record.

“To be honest, I have never even dreamt of getting a double hundred, let alone a triple hundred. Most importantly, it has put the team in a good position to win this Test,” he said.

“We had enough to bowl at. Brian Lara is a legend. He got 400 or 401 or something against England, and for someone to keep that record, it is special. I spoke to Shuks (Shukri Conrad) – and spoke about letting the legends keep (that record). Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be,” he added.

The all-rounder also revealed that he struggled in the early phase of his international but playing in England helped him figure out his weaknesses and also gave him clarity about what kind of batter he wants to become.

“When I started playing for South Africa, I was nowhere near good enough. Have had the opportunity to learn from some great players (past and present),” Mulder continued.

“Going to England really gave me a chance to understand what kind of batter (I want to be) and figure out (my weaknesses). Lots of lessons (from my time in England). There were so many thoughts like you have got enough,” he added.

Wiaan Mulder also recalled his dismissal off a no-ball when he was batting on 247, stating that he lacked concentration while playing that particular shot.

“When I got bowled on 247, a lapse of concentration, there was so much negative happening. But there was a lot of positive thinking happening as well. Just singing my song between balls, trying to keep myself natural and present, tried feeling my shoes to stay in the moment and not think too far ahead,” Wiaan concluded.