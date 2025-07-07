Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber declines Home Run Derby invite

This collage of photos shows Pete Alonso (Left) of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. — Reuters

Two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber on Sunday declined the invite for the Home Run Derby this year in Atlanta.

Alonso has participated in the popular event each of the last five times it was held.

Alonso informed the media about his decision on Sunday, saying he has decided not to participate this year.

"I just decided not to do it this year," Alonso said.

"I have never really fully enjoyed the three off-days, so I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half.

"I'm in a groove with certain things. I definitely will do it again. It doesn't mean no forever.”

This was the fifth time that Alonso was chosen to play in the All-Star Game. He is batting .287 with 20 homers and 73 RBIs in 91 games.

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also decided not to take part in the event. He took part in 2018 and 2022.

Schwarber has said that he will not be part of the event but will strongly consider being part of the competition next year when the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are held in Philadelphia.

"I'm not going to do the Home Run Derby," Schwarber said Sunday of the 2025 event.

"Maybe see what happens next year."

Schwarber was chosen for the All-Star team for the third time in his career on Sunday. In 90 games, he is batting .251 with 27 homers and 63 RBIs.

Other players expected to pass on the event are Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, there are just three confirmed participants with the Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh, emerging Washington Nationals slugger James Wood and Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr.