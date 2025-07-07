Former Barcelona, Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic announces retirement

An undated photo of Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic. — Instagram/ivanrakitic

Former Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic hung up his boots on Monday at the age of 37.

Rakitic announced his retirement from football by sharing an emotional letter on his Instagram account.

"Football, you gave me more than I could ever imagine," he wrote in a post.

"You gave me victories, defeats, lessons and friends for life. You gave me a unique path and a thousand stories to tell. You gave me a beautiful family and moments that I will carry forever in my heart.

"Now it is time to enjoy you from another perspective, to live you with the same passion, with a always grateful heart, from the stands, from the offices, from home, or wherever life takes me."

Rakitic last played for Hajduk Split back in his homeland following a brief stint with Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League from 2021 to 2024.

Born in Switzerland to Croatian parents, Rakitic began his professional career at FC Basel before joining German side Schalke 04 in 2007.

Following four years at Basel, he moved to Sevilla in 2011, where he met his now wife. He then joined Barcelona in 2014 and spent six successful seasons there before rejoining Sevilla in 2020 for a second spell.

Rakitic won 13 trophies with Barcelona, including four LaLiga titles, four Copa del Rey titles, and one Champions League title.

He made 106 appearances for Croatia, scoring 15 goals before retiring from international football in 2019, following the World Cup final in 2018, where they lost to France.

Meanwhile, at Sevilla, he won two UEFA Europa League titles.

The Croatian footballer regarded Sevilla and Barcelona as the best clubs he played for.

"With Sevilla, I discovered a second home and found the love of my life," he said.

"My daughter was born in that city and I won my first major title. We cried together and celebrated with passion. Sevilla is eternal.

"Barcelona gave me everything. It's the club of my dreams. I achieved all my goals there, playing with the best players in the world and winning everything as a team.”