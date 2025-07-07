Wiaan Mulder’s selfless declaration stuns fans, cricketers

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder celebrates scoring a triple century during the second day of their second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 7, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: South Africa’s batting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder on Monday, stunned the cricketing world when he decided to declare their innings at Lunch on the second day of their second Test against Zimbabwe while he was unbeaten on 367.

The 27-year-old, leading the Proteas for the first time in Test cricket, shattered several major and long-standing records with his monumental knock and also registered the highest individual score by a South African batter in Tests, surpassing Hashim Amla.

Mulder had moved into touching distance to break West Indies great Brian Lara’s all-time record of the highest individual score, 400, in Test cricket but the South African all-rounder decided against it.

He declared the touring side’s first innings on 626/5 at Lunch on the ongoing second day when he was just 34 runs away from surpassing Lara.

Mulder consequently became the batter with the fifth-highest individual score in the format with an unbeaten 367 off 410 deliveries, studded with 49 fours and four sixes.

Highest individual score in a Test innings

Brian Lara – 400* against England in 2004 Matthew Hayden – 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003 Brian Lara – 375 against England in 1994 Mahela Jayawardene – 374 against South Africa in 2006 Wiaan Mulder – 367* against Zimbabwe in 2025

Mulder’s decision to declare disappointed former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn, who emphasised that he could have utilised a few overs after the lunch break to get to a ‘deserved’ 400-run milestone.

“[South Africa] will win this Test with a day to spare, those few overs after lunch would never haunt them. 400 was a deserved,” Steyn wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“That said 367 is an amazing achievement. Congratulations Wessie!”

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi echoed Steyn’s remarks, stating that Mulder could have batted for five more overs to amass the milestone.

“No man no no no... why the declaration,” Shamsi wrote, coupled with crying emojis. “So much time left in the game. Could have told him he's got 5 overs to go out there and smash it to try and get to 400.

“Its awesome that our bowlers are hitting their areas and are on the money straightaway but everytime they take a wicket I wonder if Wiaan could've batted for 5 more overs.”

Cricket fans, on the other hand, were equally surprised by Wiaan Mulder’s decision, with many suggesting that he made a mistake and should have gone for the milestone.

“I think Wiaan Mulder made a mistake by not going for 400. It was just the 2nd Day and he was 34 runs away from History but he has decided to declare. A milestone like 400 would be remembered for ages. Anyways massive respect for him,” a user named Ahmad Haseeb wrote on X.

Meanwhile, some cricket fans perceived his decision as selfless and lauded him for putting the team’s interests first.

“Massive respect to captain Wiaan Mulder. Just the 2nd Day, right before Lunch, only 34 runs away from history — yet he declares the innings for the team. Not many would’ve made that call. That’s selflessness, leadership, and legacy in action,” a user named Loki stated.