NBA star Chris Paul reveals retirement plan

An undated photo of NBA star Chris Paul. — Instagram/cp3

NBA star Chris Paul revealed his retirement plan, saying he is planning to bid farewell to the sport after one season, the international media reported on Sunday.

Paul, 40, recently concluded his 20th professional season in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. He got a chance to start in all 82 games for San Antonio.

Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from 3.

Paul revealed his retirement plan when he was asked in a recent interview at the American Black Film Festival in Miami.

"At the most, a year," Paul said.

"I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family.

"My granny, who watches every single game that I play every single night, those moments, I just don't get to see her and hug her, along with all my uncles and aunts as much as I'd love to."

Paul is a free agent for the second consecutive year. He was signed by the Spurs last time around, for $10 million for one year.

According to reports, for season number 21, Paul could join the Los Angeles Lakers or could rejoin the LA Clippers, where he played for six seasons.

Paul has a reputation as one of the best guards in the NBA ever since he started his journey with the New Orleans Hornets in 2005. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star, and led the league in assists five times and steals six times.