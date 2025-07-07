Ihsanullah breaks silence amid criticism

An undated picture of Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah celebrating after taking a wicket during a T20 International. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Ihsanullah on Monday, addressed the ongoing social media chatter after he threatened to quit playing the sport due to a dispute with a teenage friend, named Abdullah.

Ihsanullah has been the centre of attention on social media for posting bizarre videos in which he was seen visibly emotional and attempting to cry.

His bizarre series of videos concerned fans until he revealed in an interview that his emotional distress was due to a personal conflict with his friend.

He further announced that he would not play cricket unless he did not get along with his friend.

“I would like to tell one thing about cricket that I will only play cricket when my friend comes back,” Ihsanullah had said during the interview.

“I am adamant about this and it’s a challenge for everyone. I will play cricket when my friend returns. I leave the rest to the masses.”

His remarks did not sit well with cricket fans, who expressed their discontent over his decision through social media posts and criticised the pacer.

Meanwhile, Ihsanullah, in an exclusive interview with Geo Super, finally addressed the online criticism and expressed disappointment over social media posts.

“That young guy is my student and the relation between a teacher and a student is similar to that of a father and son,” Ihsanullah told Geo Super.

“His elder brother is my friend and is also like my brother. He guided me a lot and showed me a good path,” he added.

He also requested cricket fans to refrain from sharing such social media posts as they could endanger his professional career.

“I am seeing the posts on social media which are not good. I apologise and request to not share such posts which could become dangerous for my career.”