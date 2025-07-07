Lando Norris calls British GP victory ‘special’

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

SILVERSTONE: McLaren’s Lando Norris called British Grand Prix victory on Sunday in front of a home crowd a ‘special’.

Norris became the 13th British driver to win Silverstone’s famous race.

He beat his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri to earn his fourth win of the season, now just eight points behind F1 leader Piastri.

Norris said seeing your home crowd cheering for you is the moment you live for.

He described the win as special in terms of doing it at home.

"The last two laps, looking up at the fans and seeing them on their feet and cheering -- these are moments that no one really gets, none of you guys get to witness. This is something that I and very few others, especially Brits, get to witness,” Norris said.

"It's a very selfish moment but it's one of the most special, the most incredible.

"I'm not going say it's my best win, that's not true. But in terms of what it means to win here at home the want, the desire to do it in front of my own grandstand, my family, my friends, McLaren... makes it all even more special."

The British driver said the race was not about the championship but feelings.

"Apart from a championship, I think this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings, in terms of achievement, being proud –- all of it," Norris continued.

"You know, this is where it all started for me... watching you on TV many years ago. And now, thankfully, I've been able to have my go.

"The last few laps, I was just looking into the crowd. I was just trying to take it all in, enjoy the moment because it might never happen again. I hope it does but these are memories that I'll bring with me forever."

There are a lot of British greats who have done it here in the past, and Norris added his name to a list that has Lewis Hamilton's name inscribed a record nine times. He said he is proud of himself for joining such a list.

"I've joined a long list of pretty incredible winners who have won here in the past. Most of them are Lewis. But to join him and, from a British side, to continue the reign of the British here is pretty amazing,” he concluded.