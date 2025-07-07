Pakistan Champions retain key player for WCL 2025

Pakistan Champions' Shoaib Malik (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their World Championship of Legends semi-final against the West Indies at The County Ground in Northampton on July 12, 2024. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

Left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan has been retained in the Pakistan Champions squad for the World Championship of Legends 2025, scheduled to be played in Birmingham from July 18 to August 2.

The franchise announced his inclusion through its official social media handles on Monday, welcoming the hard-hitting opener as the latest addition to their lineup.

“You blink, and you miss a SIX,” the franchise captioned the post. “Sharjeel Khan is back to set the tone from ball one in #WCLSeason2 How many sixes do you see him hitting in Season 2?”

Sharjeel played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan Champions to the WCL 2024 final, ending up as their second-highest run-getter with 221 runs in seven matches at a decent average of 31.57 and a hefty strike rate of 193.85.

The 35-year-old also boasts a vast experience in T20 cricket, having played 161 matches over the course of his 19-year-long career, during which he scored 3793 runs at 24.95 with the help of five centuries and 17 half-centuries.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Champions appointed former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as captain for the tournament, which features retired stars from six cricketing nations — Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

The tournament kicks off on July 18, with Pakistan Champions facing England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium.

The much-anticipated clash between archrivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage