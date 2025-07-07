Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz survives in form Andrey Rublev to reach quarter-finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his round of 16 match against Russia's Andrey Rublev at All England Club in London on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz fought back in a ferocious four-set combat against an in-form Andrey Rublev in the round of 16 clash to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 at Centre Court on Sunday to move closer to a third successive Wimbledon title.

The Spanish second seed has extended his winning streak at Wimbledon to 18 and over all 22 across all events.

Alcaraz found it difficult at the beginning of the match but rallied to down an inspired opponent who once again came up short against the very best.

Rublev started the match with an intent roaring into a 4-1 lead, but the Spaniard forced a tiebreak. The Russian played at his best to snatch the first and move ahead.

Alcaraz kept his cool and levelled the match after Rublev double-faulted on a break point. Rublev was still impressive but failed to take some early break points as the second-seeded Spaniard found another gear.

Alcaraz was difficult to catch in the fourth set, and a single break of serve was enough to seal a 22nd successive match win.

The Spanish tennis star will face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinal.

Alcaraz applauded Rublev after the match, saying he is one of the most powerful players to face.

"Andrey is one of the most powerful players we have on Tour and is so aggressive with the ball. It's really difficult to face him, he forces you to the limit on each point," Alcaraz said.

"Really happy with the way I moved and played intelligent and smart tactically. A really good match all round."