ICC reveals men's player of the month nominees for June 2025

South Africa's Aiden Markram (left) celebrates scoring century with Temba Bavuma during third day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 13, 2025. — Reuters

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the nominees for the men’s player of the month for June 2025, with South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada joining Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka on the shortlist following stellar performances in Test cricket.

Markram played a pivotal role in South Africa’s historic ICC World Test Championship Final triumph against Australia, helping his side secure their first ICC men’s trophy in 27 years.

Markram made significant contributions with both bat and ball. He broke a critical partnership by dismissing Steve Smith early with his part-time off-spin and later claimed the wicket of Josh Hazlewood.

However, it was his second-innings heroics with the bat that stood out. Chasing 282, Markram anchored the innings with a magnificent 136 to guide South Africa to a memorable five-wicket win at Lord’s.

Rabada’s relentless pace attack was instrumental in South Africa’s victory. On a pitch that offered variable conditions over the five days, the experienced pacer claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

He finished the match with a total of nine wickets and now sits fourth on South Africa’s all-time Test wicket-takers list with 336 wickets.

Nissanka impressed in Sri Lanka’s Test series win over Bangladesh, kicking off the new ICC World Test Championship cycle in remarkable fashion.

In the first Test in Galle, Nissanka scored a career-best 187 in response to Bangladesh’s 495. His innings included 24 boundaries and a six and helped Sri Lanka close the gap and save the match.

He followed it up with another century in the second Test, scoring 158 with 19 boundaries.