ICC faces conflict of interest after appointing Sanjog Gupta as CEO: sources

This collage of pictures shows ICC's newly appointed CEO Sanjog Gupta (left) and ICC chairman Jay Shah. — ICC

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) recent appointment of Indian executive Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has sparked concerns over a potential conflict of interest, sources reported on Monday.

According to sources, Gupta is facing scrutiny due to his past advocacy for India receiving a larger share of the ICC’s revenue.

In earlier discussions surrounding the ICC’s revenue distribution model, Gupta reported to have argued that since India contributes the majority of the global cricket revenue, it should be entitled to a proportionately higher share.

These views have unsettled several member boards who have already been wary of India’s growing influence within the ICC. The increasing presence of Indian officials in key ICC leadership roles could compromise the governing body's impartiality and weaken its collective decision-making structure.

Gupta’s appointment adds to a growing list of Indian administrators currently occupying senior roles at the ICC under chairman Jay Shah, who also hails from India.

Notably, Prabhakaran Thanraj serving as vice president of commercial and operations, while Gaurav Saxena holds the post of general manager of events and corporate communications.

Both had previously worked with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saxena notably served as BCCI’s general manager of operations before moving to the ICC.

Sources suggested that the appointments have raised concerns about a perceived centralisation of power within the ICC, with some cricket boards privately expressing frustration over a lack of balanced representation in global cricket’s decision-making processes.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC appointed Sanjog Gupta as CEO on Monday, replacing Geoff Allardice, who resigned from the position last year.

According to the ICC, the recruitment process began in March 2025 and attracted over 2,500 applications from 25 different countries. From these, 12 candidates were shortlisted for further evaluation.

The final recommendation was made by the ICC nominations committee, which included Deputy chairman Imran Khawaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The committee unanimously selected Gupta and their recommendation was subsequently approved by Jay Shah and ratified by the full ICC Board.