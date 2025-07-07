Key player returns as Sri Lanka name squad for Bangladesh T20I series

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (front) smiles as he is congratulated by a teammate after sealing victory in the third T20I against New Zealand in Nelson on January 2, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh, set to begin on July 10 in Pallekele.

Charith Asalanka will lead the side, while former captain Dasun Shanaka has made a return to the national team after nearly a year, having last featured in a T20I in July 2024. All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne has also been recalled.

Meanwhile, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been dropped from the squad following a poor outing in New Zealand, where he managed just 14 runs across two T20Is.

The squad also includes key players such as Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, and Maheesh Theekshana. Eshan Malinga, who impressed in the IPL, has earned a spot alongside Kamindu Mendis.

Malinga is expected to form a formidable pace attack alongside Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana, providing Sri Lanka with a strong fast-bowling unit for the series.

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in three T20Is scheduled for July 10, 13 and 16, to be held in Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0, while the three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1.

The third and final ODI, which will decide the series, is scheduled to be played on Tuesday at the Pallekele Stadium.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for Bangladesh series:

Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga.