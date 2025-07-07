ICC to decide fate of World Club T20 Championship: sources

Lahore Qalandars' spinner Rishad Hossain celebrates with team after picking up wickets during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The fate of the World Club T20 Championship, which would feature champion teams from domestic T20 leagues, has not yet been decided, sources confirmed on Monday, dismissing reports suggesting Pakistan’s exclusion from the proposed event.

Recent claims that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 champions Lahore Qalandars had been left out of the proposed tournament were termed baseless by sources familiar with the developments.

“There has been no decision to hold a tournament involving T20 league-winning teams. Therefore, the question of excluding Pakistan doesn’t arise,” source said.

They also revealed that no discussions regarding a World Club T20 Championship took place during recent cricket meetings held in England.

“The subject was not on the agenda. Moreover, no representatives from either the PSL or the IPL attended those meetings,” source added.

It was further emphasised that no participating cricket board raised the topic during those meetings.

“Since no such event is currently in the pipeline, speculation about Pakistan’s exclusion is both premature and unfounded,” source stated.

The authority to initiate and approve such a tournament lies solely with the International Cricket Council (ICC), and so far, the global governing body has not issued any formal statement or taken steps towards organising a global T20 champions event.

Earlier, reports had surfaced suggesting that the inaugural edition of the World Club T20 Championship would feature five teams.

The proposed event is expected to follow a structure similar to the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20), which was held between 2009 and 2015.

Several cricketing nations, including India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, England, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, the UAE, and the USA, currently host competitive T20 leagues.