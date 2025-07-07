WATCH: Chris Woakes clears air on ‘King Babar’ remark to Wiaan Mulder

This collage shows Babar Azam (left) during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at the World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on December 19, 2024, and England's Chris Woakes (right) in action on the second day of the first Test against India at Headingley in Leeds on June 21, 2025. — AFP/Reuters

LONDON: England fast bowler Chris Woakes on Sunday clarified that his 'king Babar' comment on South African pacer Wiaan Mulder’s Instagram post was purely a joke and not aimed at mocking former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast alongside teammate Moeen Ali, Woakes addressed the viral social media comment after the host asked about the story behind calling Wiaan Mulder 'King Babar.'

Woakes explained that he and Mulder had played together in South Africa's T20 league and had become friends. During the podcast, he shared a humorous anecdote about how the nickname originated.

"I played with Wiaan in the South African league, and during the Test series in Pakistan, there had been a bit of an exchange between him and Babar Azam," Woakes recalled.

"After that, Pakistani fans got emotional and began teasing Mulder by calling him 'King Babar' in the comments on his social media posts.

“When I commented 'King Babar' on one of Wiaan’s Instagram photos, it was all in good fun. It was something we joked about in the dressing room too. But the fans took it the wrong way.”

Woakes emphasised that he had no intention of mocking Babar Azam.

“I didn’t mean anything against Babar. The comment was meant in jest, but fans misinterpreted it as a dig at their captain. They even started targeting me in the comments, calling me 'King Babar' sarcastically,” he said.

The England pacer clarified that it was all light-hearted banter between friends and not meant to disrespect anyone.

“I completely understand the passion of the fans, but the whole thing was just a misunderstanding,” he concluded.