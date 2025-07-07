PCB discontinues Champions Cup after just one season

An undated picture of mentors of domestic teams and the Champions Cup. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday decided to scrap the Champions Cup tournament, just a year after its launch as part of the domestic cricket revamp.

The competition will not be featured in the 2025–26 domestic season. Introduced in 2024 with significant publicity, the Champions Cup was aimed at enhancing competitiveness in domestic cricket.

As part of the initiative, the PCB had appointed five prominent former cricketers, Saqlain Mushtaq, Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed, as mentors for five participating teams.

These appointments were made through what the board described as a competitive and transparent process and were initially offered three-year contracts, each reportedly worth Rs five million per month.

However, the board has now shelved the tournament and dissolved the mentor program following an internal review earlier this year.

Sources revealed that the PCB decided after evaluating the overall impact and relevance of the Champions Cup and its mentorship model.

The conclusion was that the competition did not meet its intended objectives, leading to its discontinuation and the termination of mentor contracts.

Former captain Shoaib Malik was the first to resign from his position and his exit was soon followed by internal discussions about parting ways with the remaining mentors as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB announced the appointments of these five former players through a competitive and transparent process on August 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, PCB unveiled the domestic cricket calendar for the 2025–26 season, introducing a more competitive and performance-driven structure.

The season will revolve around a revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, which will feature eight teams and begin on September 22.

The domestic season is set to start with the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on August 15, 2025, that will be held across Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.