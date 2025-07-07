PCB announces domestic cricket calendar for 2025–26 season

Team Sialkot won their third Quaid-e-Azam Trophy by defeating Peshawar in Karachi on January 5, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the domestic cricket calendar for the 2025–26 season, introducing a more competitive and performance-driven structure.

The season will revolve around a revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, which will feature eight teams and begin on September 22.

The domestic season is set to start with the Hanif Mohammad Trophy on August 15, 2025, that will be held across Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Twelve regional teams have been divided into two pools for the tournament, which will consist of 31 matches. The top two sides will qualify for this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, further aligning domestic selection with merit.

The regional teams competing in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy are the same sides that participated in the previous edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

These include Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, FATA, Lahore Region Blues, Hyderabad, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Multan, Quetta, D.M. Jamali, AJK and Larkana.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will include Lahore Region Whites, Sialkot, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bahawalpur and the two teams that qualify from the Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

The tournament will be played in a single-league format, featuring 29 matches, with the final scheduled from November three to seven.

Matches will be staged at venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with complete scheduling and logistical details to be released in due course.

The PCB has also introduced a qualifying stage for the National T20 Cup. Ten teams, Abbottabad, Multan, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, FATA, Larkana, D.M. Jamali and AJK will compete in the qualifier round.

Divided into two pools, the top two teams will progress to the National T20 Super 10 tournament, which will be hosted in Faisalabad from March one to 12.

Eight teams have already secured automatic qualification for the Super 10 stage based on their performances and rankings. These include Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Peshawar, Karachi Region Blues, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

The domestic season will also include four departmental tournaments, the President’s Trophy (first-class), President’s Cup (one-day) and the Grade II and Grade III editions of the President’s Trophy.

Men’s domestic tournaments' tentative schedule as per PCB: