ICC appoints Sanjog Gupta as CEO, second Indian to hold top role

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday officially appointed Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following fellow Indian Jay Shah’s recent elevation to another top position within the ICC.

This marks the entry of a second Indian into a high-profile ICC post. Earlier, Jay was elected ICC chairman last year and now Sanjog will serve as CEO.

Gupta will take charge of the position starting July seven, 2025, becoming the seventh CEO in the governing body’s history. He succeeds Geoff Allardice, who stepped down earlier this year.

According to the ICC, the recruitment process began in March 2025 and attracted over 2,500 applications from 25 different countries. From these, 12 candidates were shortlisted for further evaluation.

The final recommendation was made by the ICC nominations committee, which included Deputy chairman Imran Khawaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The committee unanimously selected Gupta and their recommendation was subsequently approved by Jay Shah and ratified by the full ICC Board.

In a statement released by the ICC, Gupta said, "I am honoured to be appointed as the CEO of the International Cricket Council.

"I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket’s evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations."

Gupta’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for cricket, with growing interest in new markets and the sport’s upcoming inclusion in the 2028 Olympics.

Geoff Allardice, whom Gupta replaces, served the ICC in various roles for more than a decade, including as general manager of cricket and later as CEO from 2021 to early 2025.