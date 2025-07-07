Stokes admits bowling failures cost England in second Test against India

England's Ben Stokes in action during the second day of their second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes on Sunday blamed the bowlers for the defeat in the second Test against India and also hinted at possible changes to the playing XI for the third Test starting on July 12.

Speaking at a press conference after the second Test against India, Stokes pointed to England’s inability to capitalise when India were struggling.

“I think there were two moments in the game. Having them 200 for five and not being able to blast them open, like we know we can, allowed them to build a big first innings total," Stokes said.

"We had a good start but couldn’t follow through. Then, being 80 for five in reply, it was obviously going to be tough to fight back.”

Stokes hinted that there could be changes in the bowling line-up for the upcoming third Test at Lord’s.

“The big quicks gave it their all. You throw them the ball in any situation and they keep running in. But yes, we’ve spent a lot of time in the field over the last two Tests. We’ll have to assess how everyone pulls up over the next two days,” Stokes said.

England's captain also noted the fine margins in the game, saying that while England had chances, they simply did not take them.

“We nicked a few more than India did. We went past the bat a lot, had a few edges. But India caught theirs and we didn’t. That’s the game sometimes. They just played better cricket in all departments this week. We were in a similar position last week, but this time they took control,” he added.

Stokes reserved special praise for Shubman Gill, whose form has been a standout feature of the series so far.

“He’s had some two games, hasn’t he? Especially that first innings, when a player is in form, little things go their way. We had plans to attack the stumps and try for LBW, and there were times he just got inside edges that saved him. That’s what happens when someone is in great form,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to begin at Lord’s on July 11.