Will Jasprit Bumrah play third Test against England?

Jasprit Bumrah of India walks off after taking 5 wickets during Day Three of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Headingley on June 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: India set to receive a major boost ahead of the third Test against England at Lord’s, with captain Shubman Gill confirming that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be 'definitely' available for selection.

Bumrah was rested for the second Test in Birmingham to manage his workload. Despite his absence, India stormed to a commanding 336-run victory to level the five-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-1.

Speaking ahead of the third Test, which begins Thursday at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, Gill confirmed Bumrah’s return and expressed excitement about leading India's fast bowling.

“Definitely (when asked if Bumrah is available). Very excited for that,” Gill said.

“Probably the most iconic cricket stadium in the world. As a kid, everyone dreams about playing there. And I think there’s no bigger honour than to be able to captain your country and lead the team there.”

Regardless of the final bowling combination, Gill praised the depth of India’s pace attack.

“When two of your fast bowlers take 16-17 wickets, the captaincy becomes very easy. Even without Bumrah, we have so much talent. The squad of 16-17 players contains the best bowlers in India, and any of them can take 20 wickets in any condition,” he said.

Reflecting on his approach, the 25-year-old said it was vital to lead by example in high-pressure situations.

“Sometimes, especially when you are the captain, you need to lead by example. You always have to put the team first rather than your personal desires. If a good ball gets me out, it gets me out, but as long as I’m there, I want to bat as long as possible,” Gill said.

Gill believed that if the team continues to perform consistently, India could achieve a memorable series win on English soil.

“I believe this is the best Indian team to ever come to England, and we have the capability to beat them and win the series from here. We’ve got the right momentum, and if we keep making the right decisions, this will be a series to remember,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to begin at Lord’s on July 11.