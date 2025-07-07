Cummins targets West Indies whitewash, supports Konstas amid struggles

Australian captain appealed for an out during the fourth Test against India in Melbourne on December 30, 2024. - AFP

GRENADA: Australian captain Pat Cummins on Sunday expressed his determination to complete a series whitewash against West Indies and advised young opener Sam Konstas to focus more on improving his batting and bringing greater composure to his game.

Despite Australia’s series-clinching 2-0 lead, Konstas has endured a tough run in the Caribbean, following low scores in Barbados (three and five) with 25 and zero in Grenada.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the third Test in Jamaica, Cummins called for patience with the teenage opener.

"For anyone starting out their Test career, you’re picked for a reason — your best is good enough. It's about concentrating on what makes you a good player. Don't get too caught up in every innings feeling like the biggest thing in the world," Cummins said.

The Australian skipper acknowledged the pressure faced by young batters but emphasised the importance of perspective in the early stages of a Test career.

"Even the best batters don’t hit their average three out of four times. You’re going to fail more than you succeed. As long as you're a quick learner and moving well, judge yourself after a series, not each innings," he added.

Konstas will enter unfamiliar territory at Sabina Park, which is hosting its first day-night Test. Adding to the uncertainty, neither side has yet to train with the pink ball that will be used for the match.

"We’ve been trying to get our hands on some of the pink balls, but haven’t got them yet. Hopefully, they’re waiting for us in Jamaica. With pink-ball Tests, things can change very quickly — even when you’re on top," Cummins revealed.

Meanwhile, Australia is likely to retain an unchanged XI, with the fast bowlers expected to back up comfortably in the final Test. Mitchell Starc is set to play his landmark 100th Test match.