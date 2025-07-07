Durham stun Birmingham Bears in Vitality Blast thriller despite Hasan Ali’s heroics

Undated picture of Birmingham Bears' fast bowler Hasan Ali during Vitality Blast 2025. — X/@SajSadiqCricket

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Durham clinched a narrow eight-run win over Birmingham Bears in a gripping Vitality Blast encounter at Chester-le-Street on Sunday, despite a remarkable all-round effort from Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali.

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, the Bears were met with strong resistance from the Durham batting line-up. Will Rhodes spearheaded the innings with an aggressive 51 off 36 balls, striking one six and seven fours.

He was well supported by Graham Clark, who smashed 43 off just 22 balls, including three sixes and three boundaries. Kasey Aldridge added further momentum with a quick 31 from 19 deliveries, helping Durham post a competitive 182/7 in their 20 overs.

Hasan was the standout performer with the ball for the Bears, finishing with impressive figures of 3/32 in his four-over spell. George Garton, Jake Lintott and Dan Mousley chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, the Bears struggled to get going, with their top order collapsing to 97/5. While their middle order mounted a late fightback, it fell just short as they managed 174/8 in their allotted overs, eight runs shy of the target.

Ed Barnard was the top scorer for the Bears with a fighting 49 off 32 balls, featuring one six and five fours.

Tom Latham added 23 runs, while Hasan Ali again impressed this time with the bat, smashing 22 off 13 balls with a six and two fours. However, his efforts could not drag the Bears over the line.

Durham’s bowlers held their nerve under pressure, with Zakary Foulkes, Matthew Potts and James Neesham each taking two wickets. Callum Parkinson and Kasey Aldridge picked up a wicket apiece to seal the win.

The victory sees Durham climb to second place on the Vitality Blast points table, while Birmingham Bears remain in sixth.