Haris Rauf ruled out of MLC 2025, likely to miss Bangladesh T20I series

San Francisco Unicorns Bowler Haris Rauf (97) is seen bowling during the Major League Cricket match between San Francisco Unicorns v Texas Super Kings on Friday, July 04, 2025 at Central Broward Regional Park, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - MLC

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring injury during San Francisco Unicorns’ recent win over the Texas Super Kings.

The franchise confirmed the news on social media and also announced Rauf's replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

"We're with you, Haris. The San Francisco Unicorns can confirm Haris Rauf will miss the remainder of #MLC2025 with a hamstring injury, with New Zealand pace bowler Ben Lister to replace him, effective immediately," the franchise team tweeted.

Rauf, who currently tops the MLC 2025 wicket charts with 17 scalps in eight matches at an economy rate of 9.08, was a key performer for the Unicorns.

Meanwhile, the pacer is also expected to miss Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against the Bengal Tigers later this month.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to issue a statement regarding the 31-year-old’s injury status or the expected duration of his rehabilitation.

It is pertinent to mention that the national team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, with the three-match series starting on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The second and third T20Is are set to be played on July 22 and 24, respectively.

Following the Bangladesh tour, the Men in Green are scheduled to travel to the West Indies in August for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is.